Over 700 booked in UP's Muzaffarnagar for violating COVID-19 lockdown

Over 700 people have been booked here for allegedly violating the lockdown imposed across the country to stop the spread of coronavirus infection, which has so far claimed 29 lives in India

SSP Abhishekh Yadav said the police have registered 135 cases against 727 people and 4,182 vehicle owners were fined. As many as 612 vehicle were seized since their documents were unavailable, he said

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 88 on Monday with report of 16 new cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.