Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K admin asks people to feed stays amid COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:46 IST
J&K admin asks people to feed stays amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has urged people of the Union Territory to feed stray animals and birds amid the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. In view of the complete lockdown, the street animals and birds are the worst sufferers for want of food and water, a senior official of the animal husbandry department said.

Besides, there are reports that some people are abandoning their pets fearing infection, he said, adding that WHO has clearly stated that dogs and cats cannot spread the virus. The closure of eating joints due to the lockdown may also result in starvation and death of stray animals and birds in large numbers which might pose health issues for the people later, he added.

The stray animals and birds need to be provided with care, food and water to mitigate their sufferings, he said further. The general public is also informed that cruelty to animals is an offence under Section 3, Section 11(1) of prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Indigenous leaders issue plea for COVID pandemic protection

Indigenous leaders from across South America on Monday issued a desperate plea for protection against the COVID-19 pandemic, warning that the virus poses an existential threat to their communities. With billions confined to their homes as t...

Hry designates 3 pvt labs in Gurugram for COVID-19 testing

The Haryana government on Monday said it has designated three private laboratories in Gurugram district for COVID-19 testing in the state. The labs include -- Strand Life Sciences, A-17, Sector-34, SRL Limited, GP26, Sector-18, and Core Dia...

HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday directed the Union Territory authorities to ensure that around 400 pilgrims from Bihar, stranded at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, are not vacated from the hotels and are provided with adequate faciliti...

Pak PM plans roadmap to ensure uninterrupted food supplies as coronavirus cases rise to 1,664

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to announce a comprehensive roadmap to ensure uninterrupted food supplies across the country, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,664 on Monday, underlining that local transmission of the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020