J&K admin asks people to feed stays amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has urged people of the Union Territory to feed stray animals and birds amid the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. In view of the complete lockdown, the street animals and birds are the worst sufferers for want of food and water, a senior official of the animal husbandry department said.

Besides, there are reports that some people are abandoning their pets fearing infection, he said, adding that WHO has clearly stated that dogs and cats cannot spread the virus. The closure of eating joints due to the lockdown may also result in starvation and death of stray animals and birds in large numbers which might pose health issues for the people later, he added.

The stray animals and birds need to be provided with care, food and water to mitigate their sufferings, he said further. The general public is also informed that cruelty to animals is an offence under Section 3, Section 11(1) of prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

