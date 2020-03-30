Assam: Hailakandi deputy commissioner pledges her organs

Hailakandi district in Assam, Keethi Jalli on Monday pledged her organs, an official release said. She signed the papers pledging her organs to the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, it said.

"I have taken this step for the cause of humanity at a time when coronavirus, which knows no religion or region, has caused ripples worldwide taking a heavy toll on lives," she said. Jalli appealed to the youth to lend a helping hand to the poor during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

