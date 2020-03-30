Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: BMC for cremation of bodies, allows burial in big ground

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:24 IST
COVID-19: BMC for cremation of bodies, allows burial in big ground

(Eds: Updated with revised circular; Malik comments) Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI)The Mumbai civic body on Monday favoured cremation of the bodies of all those who died due to coronavirus in the city irrespective of their religion, but said burials will be allowed subject to certain conditions. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued a circular in this regard but the document was revised later to permit burial if certain conditions are fulfilled like availability of a large site.

Only five persons can attend the funeral of a COVID-19 patient and rituals of touching the body should be avoided, said the circular. "Rituals involving touching the body should be avoided," it said.

Highlighting the reason for cremation, the circular said existing burial grounds in Mumbai are located in densely populated areas. This increases the chances of contamination in areas nearby. According to the circular, the procedure of packing the body in plastic bag and burying it prevents its quick composition and entails the risk of further spread of the virus.

"Hence, all the bodies should be cremated to avoid transmission chances in community. Burial should not be allowed, " it said. The circular also directs BMC officials to communicate this to local leaders, besides asking hospital authorities to inform the local police station before handing over the body for last rites.

The circular also instructs cemetery staff to cremate the bodies using protective gears like masks and gloves. In the revised circular issued later, the BMC permitted burial within Mumbai only "f the burial grounds are large enough so as not to create possibility of spread of virus in neighbouring areas." "Copies of the guidelines will be issued to persons concerned in such cases or which they will be solely and fully responsible," said the circular.

So far, Mumbai has recorded 126 cases of COVID-19, of which six patients died while undergoing treatment. Earlier, Maharashtra minister for minority development Nawab Malik intervened and asked the BMC to amend its circular that insisted on cremation of the bodies irrespective of the faith of the deceased person.

He said the circular was issued without giving proper thought. Speaking to PTI, Malik said, "Pardeshi had cited WHO guidelines but there is also a provision of carrying out burials if large plot is available. I told him enough space is available at Kurla burial ground, which can be used." Malik later tweeted from his official handle @nawabmalikncp: "This is to bring to your kind attention that I have spoken to @mybmc Commissioner Mr. Praveen Pardeshi regarding the circular issued by him for cremation of those who have lost their lives due to the #CoronaVirus. The said circular has now been withdrawn." PTI KK ND RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus - NHK

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Trump: NY mayor would be a better candidate than Biden

US President Donald Trump said Monday that New York mayor Andrew Cuomo, whose popularity has surged thanks to his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in his city, would make a better candidate to run against him Novembers elections than De...

Assam announces COVID-19 package; work in tea gardens, agri-farms exempted from lockdown

The Assam government on Monday said construction of embankments and work in tea gardens and agricultural farms would be exempted from the ambit of the lockdown from April 1, freeing lakhs of people from the restrictions of social distancing...

New York's Cuomo pleads for doctors, nurses from other states to aid its hospitals

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on Monday for healthcare workers elsewhere to help the states overwhelmed hospitals battle the coronavirus and made a plea for bipartisanship and partnership with U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking a...

Trump, Putin agree on stabilizing energy markets -- White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Friday that it was important to stabilize the global energy markets, roiled by an economic downturn caused by nations choosing to temporarily shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020