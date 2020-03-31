24 booked for defying lockdown in Lucknow

The Lucknow police has registered a case against 24 people for violating the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus by offering namaz at a mosque here, officials said on Monday

The case was registered on Sunday after some people gathered to offer namaz at a mosque in Chaupatia area under Saadatganj police station area in the evening, they said

Police said the group, including 12 unidentified persons, has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.