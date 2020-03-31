Coronavirus: 4 more test positive, total cases rise to 83 in Rajasthan

Four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 83, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said one person each has tested positive from Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Dungarpur, and Jaipur

He said the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 83. Among the 83, seven are evacuees from Iran who had landed at Jodhpur airport recently

Rajasthan is under lockdown since March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.