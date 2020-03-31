17 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; MP tally jumps to 66

Seventeen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 66, health officials said

So far, Indore has reported 44 COVID-19 cases, Jabalpur-8, Bhopal-5, Ujjain-5, and Shivpuri and Gwalior-2each

Five coronavirus patients have so far died in the state, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

