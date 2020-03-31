17 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; MP tally jumps to 66

17 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; MP tally jumps to 66PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:37 IST
Seventeen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 66, health officials said
So far, Indore has reported 44 COVID-19 cases, Jabalpur-8, Bhopal-5, Ujjain-5, and Shivpuri and Gwalior-2each
Five coronavirus patients have so far died in the state, the official said.
