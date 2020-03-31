Left Menu
B'luru cops told to shift stranded migrant labourers to marriage halls

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:26 IST
The Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday instructed his subordinates to shift migrant labourers stuck on the highways to marriage and community halls in the city. In a wireless message to his subordinates whose video he shared with the media too, Rao said these halls have been booked on the directions of the State government.

The police commissioner asked the joint commissioners to shift these labourers to these halls where arrangements have been made for their stay, food and medical facilities. The direction came amid mounting problems of the migrant labourers from different parts of the country who are stuck in the city without any job, shelter, food and medical aid.

Many of them opted to go to their home towns by walk. Amid reports of police high-handedness and misbehaviour with media personnel, Rao directed the men in khaki not to pester them and demand any passes issued by the department as the identity cards issued by their respective offices were sufficient.

Similarly, the policemen should not ask the state government, central government and the high court officers and employees to display passes and said their identity cards were enough to let them go. The commissioner directed policemen to act tough against those roaming on the street on two-wheelers without any purpose and seize their vehicles.PTI GMS PTI PTI

