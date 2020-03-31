Coronavirus: 4 more test positive, total cases rise to 83 in Rajasthan

Fourteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 93, an official said on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said one person each has tested positive from Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Dungarpur and Jaipur.

The other 10 are evacuees from Iran who had landed at Jodhpur airport recently, Singh said. Seven evacuees had tested positive on Monday.

Rajasthan is under lockdown since March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

