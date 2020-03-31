Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizens urged to ensure care for people with disabilities during lockdown

In a statement issued on Monday, the department said people with disabilities are among those who were most vulnerable to the negative impact of Coronavirus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:15 IST
Citizens urged to ensure care for people with disabilities during lockdown
The department called on all media organisations to ensure that televised press briefings have sign language interpreters, that transcripts are made available, and closed captions are utilized for persons with hearing difficulties. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has urged citizens to play their part in ensuring heightened care and access to information for people with disabilities during the 21-day COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

In a statement issued on Monday, the department said people with disabilities are among those who were most vulnerable to the negative impact of Coronavirus.

Their exposure as sharpened during the period of State of Disaster and the national lockdown, the department said.

"People with disabilities, the elderly, those in frail care, and children with disabilities continue to remain at the periphery of society and are isolated from activities during the best of times. During the national lockdown, these groups face increased isolation through their physical conditions, as well as through a lack of accessible information," the statement read.

To ensure that people with disabilities and their families continue to receive services during the lockdown, residential facilities, including centre and community-based facilities will remain operational as they form part of essential services.

The department said society should during this period ensure that information on COVID-19 is made available in accessible formats, on appropriate platforms, including accessible digital technology to cater to the needs of people with disabilities.

This includes the interpretation of speeches and addresses into South African Sign Language.

The department called on all media organisations to ensure that televised press briefings have sign language interpreters, that transcripts are made available, and closed captions are utilized for persons with hearing difficulties.

To ensure that persons with disabilities receive accessible information during this critical time, the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) (0800 428 428) has a Skype Line (add "Helpme GBV" to your Skype contacts) and "Please Call Me" facility: *120*7867#. An SMS based line is also available on 31531.

The department urged all sectors of society to work together to combat stereotypes, prejudices and harmful practices relating to persons with disabilities in all spheres of life.

"We can support persons with disabilities by promoting, protecting and advancing the rights of people with disabilities in our areas of influence," said the department.

During the lockdown, caregivers will continue assisting people with disabilities, as they have been deemed, essential service workers. They will assist those living disabilities to continue to access services and goods, including access to social grants and to perform other essential tasks.

"People with special needs will continue to be allowed to leave their homes for essential tasks. The standard practices on people with visual impairments, who have guide dogs, will apply," the department said.

During this period, relevant government departments will continue to support people with disabilities in obtaining food and other essential services.

"We encourage essential service providers to support the elderly and people with disabilities by establishing exclusive hours to buy necessities," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Syrian vice president Khaddam dies in France-source close to him

Abdul-Halim Khaddam, a former Syrian vice president who became a prominent opponent of President Bashar al-Assads rule after fleeing to Paris in 2005, died on Tuesday in France, Salah Ayach, a Syrian exile who was close to him, said. He was...

Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive

After Gautam Buddh Nagar from where the maximum 38 coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut has emerged the second hotspot in the state with 19 people testing positive for the disease. An official said 17 samples were t...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898 - health official

Irans death toll from coronavirus has reached 2,898, with 141 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Tuesday, adding that the total number of infected cases has jumped to 44,606.In the past ...

All in panchayat and 2-3 km radius told to self-quarantine

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 PTI With the deadly COVID- 19 claiming one more life in Kerala, the state government on Tuesday appealed to all people from Pothencode panchayat, from where the deceased hailed, to go under self quarantine for thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020