Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low oil prices don't mean much for India at this stage: Expert

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:48 IST
Low oil prices don't mean much for India at this stage: Expert

The prevailing low global oil prices do not mean much for India facing serious economic downturn due to the impact of the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to a former Indian diplomat. Talmiz Ahmad, who had served as Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE, said obviously low prices are good for the Indian economy.

But he said the world economy, including India's, is looking at a very serious downturn. "So, even if the prices are low it does not really mean much when the growth rate outlook is extremely feeble," Ahmad, the former Additional Secretary for International Cooperation in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, told 'PTI'.

Noting that global rating agencies have slashed India's growth outlook for the current fiscal as well as the coming financial year, he said: "That is of more serious concern, not the price of oil being low. Obviously that means we dont spend much (to buy oil)." But the downturn at the global level and back home is going to be a serious problem for the country and it is that which needs priority attention, he felt. "Low oil prices are a combination of high production but prices have also been hammered because global economy outlook is poor. So, it's a complex situation where the principal area of concern for India should be not the low oil prices but how to stimulate the economy, that's going to take some time because the impact of the coronavirus will be felt several months to come", Ahmad said.

According to him, it's not easy to revive the economy. "We have a huge informal sector which is completely shattered by the damage caused by the lockdown and that is something we need to look at and the government will have to have massive cash hand-outs; plus, manufacturing is almost at a standstill and then IT sector has been damaged by the fact that the global economy is looking so poor," he said.

"All of these, they are all linked with each other, so we cannot just pull out oil prices from the rest of the performance of rest of the economy. Not only India, international community as a whole is looking at a bleak future which will not only slide through this year but also will consume a large part of the next year," Ahmad opined.

International oil prices on Monday plunged to a 17- year low. Brent crude futures dropped to around USD 23 per barrel the lowest since November 2002, while US crude briefly dipped below USD 20 as coronavirus lockdowns dried up demand while the crude surplus ballooned.PTI RSSS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands to take unpaid leave as U.S., S.Korea fail to agree on military costs

South Korea on Tuesday criticized the U.S. militarys decision to place thousands of Korean workers on unpaid leave this week, after the two allies failed to sign a new cost-sharing agreement.South Korea and the United States are embroiled i...

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bolsonaro urges no more coronavirus quarantine, says jobs being lost

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that there can be no more quarantine measures imposed on the country than those already in place to combat coronavirus because jobs are being destroyed and the poor are suffering disproportion...

EXPERT VIEWS-Are people living with HIV more at risk from coronavirus?

By Hugo Greenhalgh and Oscar Lopez LONDONMEXICO CITY, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A s coronavirus sweeps the world, many people living with HIV are asking whether their status counts as an underlying condition and makes them more ...

Spurs cut non-playing staff wages by 20 percent

Tottenham have reduced the wages of non-playing staff by 20 percent for the next two months, with chairman Daniel Levy hoping players will follow suit due to the financial crisis caused by coronavirus. Players at Barcelona, Juventus and Bay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020