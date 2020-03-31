Kolkata breathes easy as air quality improves amid lockdown

Air quality has substantially improved in the city, amid the lockdown imposed by the government over the growing COVID-19 threat, with most industries suspending its operations and vehicles largely keeping off the roads. Kalyan Rudra, the chairman of West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB), said Kolkata had been waking up to azure skies over the past few days, as Air Quality Index (AQI) in different parts of city hovered between 50 and 100 (satisfactory level).

"If there is less commercial activity outside, it is bound to have an impact on the environment. Kolkata is no exception," Rudra told PTI. Another WBPCB official said the city, where the AQI had breached the 400-mark (very poor level) last November, can breathe easy for a change, with far less particulate matters hanging in the air.

At Jadavpur air monitoring station on Tuesday morning, the ninth day of the lockdown, the AQI stood at 76 (PM 2.5), at Rabindra Bharati University, it was 89. Similarly, at Rabindra Sarobar, the AQI stood at 68.

The pollution level was, however, slightly higher at Fort William, where the AQI breached the 100-mark (moderate). The official reasoned that almost all vehicles carrying essential goods ply the Red Road and Jawaharlal Nehru road both of which flank the Fort William.

Environmentalist Somendranath Ghosh, however cautioned against increase in ground-level ozone concentration - caused by rising temperatures and low humidity among other factors. "While pollution level has dipped, the ground-level ozone limits have shot up in the past few days. That could also trigger a variety of health problems," he added.

