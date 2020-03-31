Left Menu
Guj: 42 Surat residents untraceable after return from abroad

PTI | Surat | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:18 IST
At least 42 residents of Gujarat's Surat district who returned to India from foreign trips this month have not been found at the residential addresses mentioned in their passports, an official said on Tuesday. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre had provided Gujarat government a list of around 27,000 people whose passports mentioned their addresses in the state so that they could be tracked and their health monitored.

However, 42 of these people, whose passports mentioned that they are residents of Surat, have not been found at the specified addresses, a district health official said. Of these 42 'missing' persons, 16 are from Palsana area, nine from Bardoli, six each from Choryasi and Olpad localities, three from Mangrol and two from Kamrej, he said.

After their foreign trips, most of these people landed at various airports like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chennai, the official said. Gujarat has so far reported 73 cases of coronavirus and six deaths.

