Marathwada varsity to get lab to study coronavirus outbreak

The Maharashtra government will set up a laboratory at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad to study the implications of the novel coronavirus outbreak, said Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Tuesday. He said the decision to set up the laboratory was taken in a meeting at the Divisional Commissioner's office on Monday.

"The laboratory will be set up in Paul Hebert Center for DNA Barcoding and Biodiversity Studies of the University. A fund of Rs 1.59 crore has been sanctioned for this. It will also work as a coronavirus testing facility with a capacity of 500 swabs per day," Yeole told PTI.

"It will start in a week and implications of the coronavorus outbreak will be studied. The first report may be ready in two months. A proposal seeking permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research is being prepared," he added. "Instead of funds, we have requested the government to procure required machinery for us so as to avoid delay," the VC said.

