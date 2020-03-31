MP: Two kids donate piggy banks to fund meals for labourers

Policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district were moved by the compassion shown by a 10-year-old boy and his 12-year-old brother, who donated over Rs 5,000 from their piggy banks, to fund meals for labourers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Devraj Singh Parihar and his elder brother Keshav donated Rs 5,060, which they had saved in their piggy banks, to fund meals for labourers, who are rendered jobless because of the lockdown, Kanjarda post in-charge Anil Singh Thakur said.

The boys from Khedli village in Manasa tehsil walked to the Kanjarda police post and handed over the piggy banks to officials there, he said. "They told the police that after hearing about the pandemic, they thought of donating their piggy banks. When asked why they gave the money to the police, the boys said it was because policemen knew everyone in the area," Thakur said.

The brothers had saved the money, which was given to them by their parents and close relatives to buy toys. "I am amazed and speechless at their compassion and zeal to help out. They have set an example for others in the country," Thakur added.

Moved by the gesture, Neemuch collector Jitendra Singh Raje and superintendent of police Manoj Rai met the boys on Monday and insisted that they take back the money, Thakur said. However, when the duo refused to budge, the officials handed the money over to the Red Cross Society and gifted a bicycle to the boys, he added.

