Maha man booked for not informing cops about foreign tenant

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:18 IST
Maha man booked for not informing cops about foreign tenant

A resident of Ellora in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district was booked for not informing police about his foreign national tenant, an official said on Tuesday. He identified the house owner as Shaikh Nazir (45) of Rajwada area of Ellora.

"The British national, who is here on a tourist visa, was living in Nazir's house since January 3. However, Nazir did not submit details of the tenant to the police department. We have booked the house owner under the Foreigners Act and section 188 of IPC," Inspector Sitaram Mhetre said.

"The tenant has visited Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai," he said..

