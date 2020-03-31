Left Menu
Man held for posing as BSF officer in southeast Delhi's Badarpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:20 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested from southeast Delhi's Badarpur area for allegedly posing as an officer of the Border Security Force (BSF), police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Mishra, a resident of Faridabad, they said. Mishra wanted to join the force, but could not clear the entrance exam and had lied to his father that he had passed, police said. At 9 pm on Friday, police found a man wearing a uniform of a BSF officer at Molarband Extension in Badarpur, a senior police officer said. He introduced himself as Assistant Commandant of BSF and said that he was sent on special duty from the President House, police said. "On suspicion, he was brought to the Badarpur police station. The accused could not produce his identity card. He could not even tell the name of his unit," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said. During interrogation, Mishra said that he worked in a call centre. He wanted to join the force, but could not clear the entrance exam and had lied that he had cracked the exam, Meena said. He had bought a uniform from Tigri Camp Khanpur and started posing a BSF official, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

