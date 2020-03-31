COVID-19: Gujarat residents attended Delhi meet; probe ordered

The Gujarat police on Tuesday said some persons from the state had attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi that has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus in the country. While a probe has been ordered to identify all the attendees from Gujarat, primary investigations has revealed that some persons from Bhavnagar had visited the congregation earlier this month, said DGP Shivanand Jha.

"We are aware that some persons from Gujarat had visited the gathering. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also taken cognizance of the issue. "DCP Dipan Bhadran of Ahmedabad crime branch, along with the ATS, has been handed over the probe to identify the people (who attended the meet)," the DGP told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"Primary investigations revealed that some people from Bhavnagar attended the event. Moore details will emerge during the probe. "We will share the information with the health department to initiate home quarantine for such people," Jha said.

About 30 of those who attended the Nizamuddin event in mid-March have tested positive for coronavirus and at least three have succumbed to the infection in the last few days. PTI PJT PD RSY RSY

