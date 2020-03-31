Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Gujarat residents attended Delhi meet; probe ordered

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:24 IST
COVID-19: Gujarat residents attended Delhi meet; probe ordered

The Gujarat police on Tuesday said some persons from the state had attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi that has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus in the country. While a probe has been ordered to identify all the attendees from Gujarat, primary investigations has revealed that some persons from Bhavnagar had visited the congregation earlier this month, said DGP Shivanand Jha.

"We are aware that some persons from Gujarat had visited the gathering. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also taken cognizance of the issue. "DCP Dipan Bhadran of Ahmedabad crime branch, along with the ATS, has been handed over the probe to identify the people (who attended the meet)," the DGP told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"Primary investigations revealed that some people from Bhavnagar attended the event. Moore details will emerge during the probe. "We will share the information with the health department to initiate home quarantine for such people," Jha said.

About 30 of those who attended the Nizamuddin event in mid-March have tested positive for coronavirus and at least three have succumbed to the infection in the last few days. PTI PJT PD RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

G20 coronavirus plan focuses on poorer countries' debt problems

A plan by the Group of 20 major economies to fight the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will address the risk of debt vulnerabilities in low-income countries and deliver financial aid to emerging markets, a joint statement said on Tuesda...

Trump administration completes rollback of Obama era fuel efficiency rules

President Donald Trumps administration on Tuesday completed a rollback of vehicle emissions standards adopted under his predecessor Barack Obama and will require 1.5 annual increases in efficiency through 2026 - far less stringent than the ...

ICCR to organise painting competition to express solidarity with people in fight against COVID-19

A global painting competition to express solidarity with people in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic will be organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR. The ICCR has called on people to express their emotions thr...

Retailers seek RBI intervention as banks unwilling to extend debt moratorium to borrowers

The Retailers Association of India on Tuesday complained that banks are unwilling to extend the three-month moratorium to borrowers even after four days of it being announced. The body sought RBIs intervention to ensure that banks follow up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020