Vehicles defying COVID-19 lockdown to be seized in Palghar

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday warned that vehicles, apart from those used for essential services, will be seized if they are found plying on the road during the COVID-19 lockdown. In accordance with the Epidemics Act 1897 and section 144 CrPC imposed by the state government, the collector has prohibited movement of vehicles, other than ones used for essential services, a release issued by the police stated.

District superintendent of police Gaurav Singh published a list of 16 essential service vehicles that are permitted to ply, and vehicles used for medical emergencies are exempted from the order, it said. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against a man from Vikramgad for allegedly sharing false information about coronavirus on social media, an official said.

Sashikant Pandey, a resident of Sarshi village, shared a social media post, claiming that he had found a cure for coronavirus, he said. An offence was registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

