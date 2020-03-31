Left Menu
Development News Edition

157 people from state attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation: UP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:06 IST
157 people from state attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said 157 people from the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, claiming that most of them have been traced. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said "95 per cent" of this number have been traced and are being tested for coronavirus. The tests so far have come out negative, he said.

Awasthi’s press briefing came a few hours after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short a western Utter Pradesh trip, rushing back to Lucknow to take stock of the possible fallout of the Nizamnuddin congregation. "People are being tracked. Their testing has to be done. If they are tested positive, they will be quarantined and given treatment," Awasthi said, adding that the chief minister has directed not to show any laxity in this regard. He also urged people who attended the gathering to get themselves tested.

"People should themselves turn up before the administration for testing. This is in their interest, their relatives and the society," he said. Awasthi added that action will be initiated against those violating gathering restrictions, appealing to people to inform police about such persons. "They will be first counselled, and if necessary, action will be initiated against them," he said.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ghaziabad, but called off the rest of the trip. He headed back to Lucknow meet senior officers and review quarantine measures, after reports that a meeting organised by Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi's Nizamuddin may have infected many people from the state, an official said. Twenty-four people, who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month, have tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

"An estimated 700 people, who attended this congregation, have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals," he told reporters, referring to the situation in Delhi. In Hyderabad, the Telangana government late Monday said six people who attended the congregation between March 13 and 15 died due to coronavirus.

Thousands of people, including foreigners, visited the Jamaat premises over the past month, triggering fears now that they have spread the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

US consumer confidence sinks in March amid pandemic

Uneasiness about the American economy spiked in March, according to a survey released Tuesday, and that was before the worst of the lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic were imposed. The Consumer Confidence Index sunk to 120 from 132.6...

IFFCO contributes Rs 25 cr to PM Cares Fund

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. IFFCO on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund for tackling coronavirus outbreak. I humbly announce the contribution of 25 Crores on behalf of IFFCO to PMCARES Fund to fi...

Venezuela fuel shortages hinder food delivery amid coronavirus quarantine

Venezuelas fuel shortages are causing growing complications for the production and delivery of food to a crisis-stricken nation that is in quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to ten food industry sources.President Ni...

SASSA manages to overcome teething issues of grant payments

The South African Social Services Agency SASSA has managed to overcome the teething problems experienced on the first day of grant payments, says Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.The payments on Monday, during the 21-day lockdown to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020