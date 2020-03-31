Delhi records rise in temperature

The national capital recorded a rise in temperature on Tuesday, while its air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius. At 4 pm, Delhi's air quality index stood at 76, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category.

Delhi's air quality has been oscillating between 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories for some time. Experts have attributed the improvement in air quality to reduction in local sources of pollution -- vehicular emissions, construction dust, stack emissions etc -- due to the 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus and rains over the last few days.

On Saturday, the city and its surrounding areas recorded the lowest concentrations of PM10, particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter, since August 18 last year. Delhi has recorded 109.6 mm rainfall this month, the highest ever in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

