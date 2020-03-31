Coronavirus: Minister contradicts Goa CM, says lab functional

Hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the coronavirus testing lab here had developed a snag and could not take off, his health minister Vishwajit Rane contradicted him and said the facility was functional and that it had given results of four samples. The lab has been set up at Goa Medical College and Hospital here.

"I am happy to inform the people of Goa that when CM's press conference was going on, that time, our first four results have come," Rane said in a video message released this evening. Results of two more tests would be announced anytime now, he added.

"The results of 14 more samples would be available by midnight today and 25 samples would be tested on Wednesday. The lab has a capability to test 35-40 samples every day," he said.

