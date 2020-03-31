E-passes for essential service providers, others need to carry valid documents: Senior cop

E-passes issued by the state government for the lockdown period are strictly meant for people engaged in the essential services, others should be carrying necessary documents if they have to step out of homes for an emergency, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Sources in the Kolkata Traffic Police said the department has received hundreds of applications for e-passes.

Only those who can substantiate their status as an essential service provider will be given passes, Rupesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said. The passes have been categorised depending on the nature of essential services, he said.

"E-passes are meant for people in essential services, including those working for organisations such as Big Bazaar and Zomato. Passes are non-transferable. If you have to step out for emergencies, carry valid documents," he told PTI. There has not been any incident where a person was stopped during emergency, he said.

"People in need of medicines or other medical help should be carrying prescriptions. Invalid documents will not be accepted," Kumar added..

