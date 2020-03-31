NDMC provides 240 flats for isolation of COVID-19 suspected cases from Nizamuddin

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has provided 240 flats in Bakkarwala area to Delhi government for isolation of suspected cases of corona virus infection from Nizamuddin area, officials said on Tuesday. "The health department has provided 240 EWS flats at Bakkarwala for isolation of suspected cases of corona virus infection. The department has sanitised the area as suspected cases from Nizamuddin have been quarantined there," a senior official of the civic body said.

"We are regularly sanitising vegetable markets, mother dairy booths, taxi stands, bus stands, health care centres, institutional and residential colonies areas of new Delhi amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus," he added. The markaz (centre) in the south Delhi neighbourhood organised a Tabligh-e-Jamaat from March 1-15 and at least 2,000 people, including foreigners and Indians from across the country, attended the gathering. On Sunday night, many people at the centre started showing symptoms of COVID-19 following which the police and paramilitary locked down the area. The authorities, however, fear a possible spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.