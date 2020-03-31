POWERGRID to contribute Rs.130 Cr. to PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19

While the whole nation is locked down, POWERGRID, the 'Maharatna' CPSE under Ministry of Power, GoI and Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of India, has been ensuring uninterrupted 24x7 power supply. As a Responsible Corporate Citizen, POWERGRID has decided to contribute Rs.130 Crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to support India's fight against Coronavirus.

To help fight the pandemic, it has committed another contribution of Rs.70 Crore in the next FY. This makes POWERGRID's total contribution commitment as Rs.200 Crore which would be part of Rs. 925 Cr., the total contribution committed by all CPSEs under the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New &Renewable Energy.

POWERGRID employees are also contributing a part of their salary towards the cause. POWERGRID has also distributed food packets in slum areas to help the needy in such difficult times. The laborers and contractual workers at transmission/construction sites are also being provided with masks, soaps, sanitizers, packed food items, grocery items and medical support in all POWERGRID Sub-stations in the country.

As part of preparedness due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a backup plan has been prepared for manning all the Sub-stations in the country to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

(With Inputs from PIB)

