HP: Two booked for violation of curfew orders

An FIR has been registered against two people for sneaking into Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba from Punjab amid the curfew imposed in the wake of the coronavirus scare, police said on Tuesday. Chamba DSP (Headquarters) said Fateh Mohammad and Ismail had returned from their relative's place in Punjab’s Shahpur Kandi amid the curfew on March 26. Both are residents of Dadu village in Chanba district and have booked under under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police got the information about them on Monday that they had used an alternative walking path on seeing police personnel at the Tunuhatti barrier to reach their homes, he added

They not only violated the curfew but also disobeyed the instructions of the state government that nobody can enter the state from outside without proper permission and mandatory quarantine of 14 days to check the spread of COVID-19, he added

The DSP said they will be quarantined as per health officials’ instructions for 14 days.

