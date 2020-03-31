Maha: Nagpur lockdown violators get Yoga, coronavirus lessons

People caught flouting lockdownnorms in Nagpur on Tuesday were detained for five to six hoursand made to do Yoga and listen to lectures on the novelcoronavirus outbreak by the police, an official said

The move came after several youth were found loiteringon the streets aimlessly in Mahadula area along Nagpur-MadhyaPradesh Highway, said Inspector Wazir Sheikh of Koradi policestation

"We imposed nakabandi and detained them for five tosix hours, made them sit in the sun for disinfection and doYoga and listen to lectures on coronavirus to make themunderstand how serious the situation is. They were allowed togo later," he said.

