CAA: 2 friends held for hatching plot to set ablaze bus, ATM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:18 IST
Two friends were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hatching a plot to set fire to a state- run bus and an ATM centre of a private bank as they feared their community would be expelled from the country after implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, police said. The duo aged 20 and 22, followed and observed incidents at educational institutes in Delhi and Shaheen Bagh and also the recent riots at Delhi through different social media platforms, they said.

The friends were drawn to the anti-CAA speeches and felt their community might be expelled from the country following implementation of CAA by the Centre, which was 'supressing' them, a police press release said. They then hatched a plan to set fire to a state run bus and an ATM centre of a private bank, as also a place of worship in different parts of the city over the past two months, police said.

They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), the release said..

