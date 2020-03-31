Coronavirus combat: Sops for Maha Anganwadi, ASHA workers

Anganwadi and ASHA personnel whoenrol in the state's ongoing efforts to stop the novelcoronavirus outbreak will get Rs 1000 over and above theirmontly remuneration, Maharashtra Rural Development MinisterHassan Mushrif said on Tuesday

A circular issued by the department also said theywill get insurance of Rs 25 lakh for the next 90 days

There are 2.73 lakh Anganwadi and ASHA workers in thestate.

