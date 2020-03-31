DANICS officers of Delhi govt donate 3-day salary to 'CM Relief Fund' to combat COVID-19

DANICS-cadre officers working with the Delhi government have decided to donate their three-day salary to the 'Chief Minister Relief Fund' to combat COVID-19. Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Service (DANICS) Officers' Association has written to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev informing their decision in this regard.

There are around 450 DANICS Officers' working with the Delhi government Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked DANICS officers for donating their three-day salary to the 'CM Relief Fund' to combat coronavirus. So far, 97 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.

