Maha lockdown: Liquor shop robbed in Solapur

Maha lockdown: Liquor shop robbed in SolapurPTI | Pune | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:48 IST
Amid a lockdown for the novelcoronavirus outbreak, a liquor shop was broken into byunidentified thieves in Solapur who took away liquor and cashtotalling Rs 50,000, police said on Tuesday
It happened on Monday night in Vijapur Naka of Solapurand a police party patrolling the area spotted it, an officialsaid.
