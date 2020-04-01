Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka govt to ensure uninterrupted supply of food grains, milk to people: CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:40 IST
K'taka govt to ensure uninterrupted supply of food grains, milk to people: CM

Coming to the aid of citizens facing hardship due to the lockdown, the Karnataka government on Wednesday took a slew of measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of food grains, vegetables and milk. These decisions include protecting the interests of farmers and milk producers.

"We have decided to supply milk free of cost to the poor till April 14 and the district administrations have been entrusted to make the arrangements for it," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said at a press briefing after chairing a meeting of the group of ministers. He conceded that the farmers have been caught in a dilemma due to lockdown as they were not able to sell, harvest or transport their produces.

The chief minister said earlier the farmers were able to transport the produces to the other states but now it has stopped due to which the prices have crashed. It has been decided, said Yediyurappa, that the HOPCOMS will sell these agriculture products.

Besides this, the HOPCOMS will also sell eggs, said Yediyurappa adding that there were rumours that eggs, tomatoes and poultry products were not good in these times. "These are all rumours and no one should lend their ear to them," he said.

The chief minister also said agriculture produces will be transported through trains. He also appealed to the people not to go for panic buying as there is no shortage of essential goods in the state.

"There is no need for hoarding. People should not heed to the rumours about the shortage of food grains and products," the chief minister said. Yediyurappa directed the officials to make sure that the crops are harvested without any interruption.

In this regard it was decided to start the rice mills and dal mills. Speaking about the milk production, the chief minister said earlier the milk production was 69 lakh litres a day, which has reduced to 42 lakh litres a day.

He further the unsold milk would be procured by the governemnt and distributed to the poor. "Milk will be distributed in the slums. We will distribute it to the poor peoplel free of cost till April 14.

We have directed the deputy commissioners in the districts to ensure the distnibution of milk in their respective districts free of cost to the poor people," Yediyurappa said. The chief minister said the government was in touch with the Railways with regard to sending perishable goods to other states.PTI GMS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for WHO graded protective gear to medical staff

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country. A bench of Just...

Jindal Aluminium contributes Rs 5 cr to PM CARES fund

Jindal Aluminium Ltd JAL on Wednesday said that it has contributed Rs 5 crore to Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation PM CARES fund in order to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. ...

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation on Wednesday said they have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These r...

Nizamuddin connection: 25 attendees traced in Thane district

Authorities have so far identified at least 25 people from Mumbra in Maharashtras Thane district who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month, an official said on Wednesday. The area has emerged as one of the ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020