'Ensure curfew passes for caregivers of people with disabilities amid lockdown'

The State Commissioner for Disabilities on Wednesday wrote to all district magistrates to ensure curfew passes for caregivers of people with disabilities during the lockdown period. In the letter, dated April 1, Ramesh Negi, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Delhi said a large number of differently abled people are not able to access essential services such as food, medicines etc. in the absence of caregivers not able to reach them.

"It is therefore decided that the caregivers shall be given curfew passes liberally. "The request for caregiver pass should be submitted by PwD alongwith his/her Disability Certificate," he said in the letter. He also said that ID proofs of caregivers will not be insisted upon by the authorities since many of them do not have such documents.

"In Curfew Passes, name of the PwD for whom caregiver is working for shall be mentioned alongwith address of PwD. District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners may also direct all RWAS to identify PwD in their colony and assist them in all possible manner," he said..

