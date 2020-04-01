Meerut man dies of coronavirus

Meerut man dies of coronavirusPTI | Meerut | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:08 IST
A 72-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus died here on Wednesday, the first death in the Uttar Pradesh district seen as a hotspot in the fight against the virus. The district has reported 19 coronavirus positive cases so far. Seventeen of them, including the man who succumbed to COVID-19, were related to a Maharashtra resident who had come here to visit.
The elderly man was the visitor's father-in-law, an official said. He tested positive on Sunday. His wife, their four sons and four daughters-in-law are admitted at Meerut Medical College's coronavirus ward.
The son-in-law arrived from Amravati on March 19 and took part in a wedding ceremony the next day. He was hospitalized last Thursday. This is the second death of a coronavirus patient in Uttar Pradesh, where over 100 confirmed cases of the infection have been reported so far.
