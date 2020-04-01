Left Menu
Development News Edition

Perks of former JK chief ministers withdrawn by government

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:57 IST
Perks of former JK chief ministers withdrawn by government

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers have lost all perks after the Centre repealed or amended 138 legislations of the erstwhile state. According to a gazette notification on Wednesday, the government amended the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act and increased the pension amount to Rs 75,000 per month from Rs 50,000.

Section 3-C of the Act, under which former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir were entitled to various privileges and perks, has now been omitted. With this amendment, the former chief ministers would not be entitled for rent-free furnished accommodation, expenditure to the limit of Rs 35,000 per annum for furnishing of the residential accommodation, free telephone calls up to the value of Rs 48,000 per annum, free electricity to the extent of Rs 1,500 per month, car, petrol, medical facilities, driver and personal assistant.

The provisions were made through a gazette notification, titled the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Adaptation of State Laws) Order-2020. Four former chief ministers of the erstwhile state -- Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- are alive and all of them are central government protectees.

The amended Special Security Group, which mans the security of the chief minister and former chief ministers, will not provide security to family members of serving chief ministers. Amending the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immoveable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, the government inserted a paragraph whereby it asked "competent authorities" shall prepare the details of irremovable property of migrants in a prescribed format and "take appropriate action to evict unauthorised occupant of such migrant property including such action as provided in section 5" of the Act.

Section 5 says that if any unauthorised occupant of any migrant property refuses or fails to surrender possession, the competent authority may use force for taking possession..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pressure mounts on Premier League players to make move on wages

Tottenham Hotspurs decision to impose a 20 wage reduction on 550 non-playing staff due to the impact of the coronavirus has prompted increased pressure on Premier League players to take a pay cut or a deferral of wages.The Professional Foot...

COVID-19: TikTok India to donate 4 lakh protective hazmat suits

TikTok India on Wednesday announced to provide 4 lakh protective hazmat suits for doctors and medical health workers across the country in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. I would like to confirm that TikTok India will contribute 400...

Russia, U.S. hold energy talks, as Trump complains about oil cheaper than water

U.S and Russian energy officials held rare talks about oil after crude prices crashed to levels last seen about two decades ago, while President Donald Trump said oil that was cheaper than water was hurting the industry.Oil prices fell near...

Spain's coronavirus cases top 100,000 as masks, sanitiser flown in

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain rose beyond 100,000 as it recorded its biggest one-day death toll from the outbreak on Wednesday, and two planes packed with protective equipment arrived to restock an overloaded public health system.Bar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020