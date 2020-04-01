Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:16 IST
Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS1 PD-VIRUS-POSITIVE Two test positive for COVID 19 in Puducherry Puducherry: Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, a senior official said. .

MDS2 KA-VIRUS-YEDIYURAPPA Yediyurappa to donate one year's salary to fight COVID-19 Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19. . MDS4 KA-VIRUS-JAMAAT 300 people from Karnataka attended Nizamuddin jamaat: Minister Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said about 300 people from the state had attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid in New Delhi last month, and 40 of them have been identified and quarantined. .

MDS6 AP-VIRUS-CASES 43 new coronavirus cases reported in AP, tally rises to 87 Amaravati: As many as 43 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since Tuesday night, taking the overall count to 87 in the state, the government said. . MDS8 TN-JAMAAT-CM TN CM says whereabouts of many Tablighi Jamaat meet returnees not known yet Chennai: The whereabouts of a section of people from Tamil Nadu who took part in the recent conference held by the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi is not known yet and in view of several attendees testing positive they should voluntarily get in touch with authorities, Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealed. .

MDS13 KL-LOCKDOWN-PATIENT Patient forcibly discharged, faints after walking nearly 50 km Kasaragod: A Keralite patient, who was reportedly forcibly discharged from a Mangaluru government hospital, walked nearly 50 km and fainted as he neared the border here on Wednesday, police said. . MDS16 VIRUS-TABLIGHI-SOUTH Southern states hurrying to identify& isolate those who attended Delhi congregation Chennai: With a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in a Delhi locality becoming an epicentre for COVID-19 spread across India, southern states are hurrying to identify and possibly isolate those who attended the meeting, with Tamil Nadu and Telangana alone accounting for over 2,000 people. .

MES3 KA-VIRUS-TIPPLER-CHEATED Tipplers fall prey to April Fool's day prank in Karnataka town Bengaluru: Tipplers facing a long dry phase in view of coronavirus lockdown fell prey to April Fool's day prank on social media that liquor outlets will open for a day on Wednesday and thronged a shop in Karnataka's Gadag town, only to be driven away later.PTI SS SS PTI PTI PTI. .

