Mumbai Police conducts searches to locate those who participated in Nizamuddin congregation

Several searches were conducted in Mumbai on Wednesday in a bid to locate the people who had participated in a Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, police sources said. According to sources in the Mumbai Police, searches were conducted at various locations here today.

A total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz in Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities, out of which, 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities. This comes as several people who participated in the event have tested positive for coronavirus. Notably, six people from Telangana who attended the gathering have died due to COVID-19.

An FIR has also been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and several other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 1,637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.