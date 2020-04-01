Mumbai Police conducts searches to locate those who participated in Nizamuddin congregation

Left Menu
Several searches were conducted in Mumbai on Wednesday in a bid to locate the people who had participated in a Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, police sources said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz in Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities, out of which, 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities. This comes as several people who participated in the event have tested positive for coronavirus. Notably, six people from Telangana who attended the gathering have died due to COVID-19.

An FIR has also been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and several other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 1,637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

