About 400 Vaishno Devi pilgrims shifted to Keran Bantalab in Jammu

About 400 people from Bihar, who were on pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi and were stranded at Shiv Mandir near Jammu Railway Station, have been shifted to a shelter home in Keran Bantalab area here. The pilgrims were stranded on March 22 at the temple near the railway station -- about 50 kilometres from Katra -- after the trains were cancelled. They were shifted to the shelter home on March 28.

The pilgrims had earlier requested the Bihar government and Jammu and Kashmir administration to provide them transportation to their hometowns during the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from March 24 midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that social distancing is the only option to deal with the disease. (ANI)

