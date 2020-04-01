Donations pour in to battle Covid-19 pandemic in Telangana

Joining the fight against the deadly COVID-19, pharma companies and others here have pledged their support by way of donations in cash and materials to the Telangana government. Aurobindo Pharma contributed Rs 7.5 crore and sanitisers, and medicines totally worth Rs 3.5 crore, a release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos office said on Wednesday.

Company Vice-Chairman Nityananda Reddy and Director Sharatchandra Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 7.5 crore to the Chief Minister. The company announced that Rs 2.5 crore worth sanitisers and Rs one crore worth medicines will be given to the state government by it.

Nava Bharath VenturesandGrand Pharma donatedRs 2.5 croreand Rs one crore respectively to the Chief Minister's Public Relief fund for measures against COVID-19, the release said. Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) gave Rs 50 lakh donation.

Midday meal workers in the state announced contribution of Rs 2.65 crore to the fund. A consent letter to this effect has been given to the Chief Minister by the Midday Meal Scheme Workers Union President Vadla Hanmandlu, the release added.PTI GDK VS VS

