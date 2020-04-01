Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donations pour in to battle Covid-19 pandemic in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:22 IST
Donations pour in to battle Covid-19 pandemic in Telangana

Joining the fight against the deadly COVID-19, pharma companies and others here have pledged their support by way of donations in cash and materials to the Telangana government. Aurobindo Pharma contributed Rs 7.5 crore and sanitisers, and medicines totally worth Rs 3.5 crore, a release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos office said on Wednesday.

Company Vice-Chairman Nityananda Reddy and Director Sharatchandra Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 7.5 crore to the Chief Minister. The company announced that Rs 2.5 crore worth sanitisers and Rs one crore worth medicines will be given to the state government by it.

Nava Bharath VenturesandGrand Pharma donatedRs 2.5 croreand Rs one crore respectively to the Chief Minister's Public Relief fund for measures against COVID-19, the release said. Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) gave Rs 50 lakh donation.

Midday meal workers in the state announced contribution of Rs 2.65 crore to the fund. A consent letter to this effect has been given to the Chief Minister by the Midday Meal Scheme Workers Union President Vadla Hanmandlu, the release added.PTI GDK VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Four dead, one injured in apartment building fire; Trump urges Florida to welcome cruise ship and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. says two locally employed staff at foreign missions died of the coronavirusTwo locally employed staff at U.S. foreign missions, one in Indonesia and one in the Democratic Republ...

Edinburgh arts festival cancelled due to virus: organisers

Edinburghs international festivals were cancelled for the first time in 70 years on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said. Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said the decision to cancel The Fringe, Internatio...

CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank ...

Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistan Army continued to violate the ceasefire for the third consecutive day with unprovoked firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, an official said. Small arms w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020