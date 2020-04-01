SPMCIL donates Rs. 1,98,67,680 to AIIMS for 45 Ventilators
The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives contribute Rs. 1,98,67,680/- (One Crore 98 Lakh 67 Thousand and Six Hundred & Eighty) to AIIMS New Delhi for procurement of 45 Ventilators, most needed equipment to Combat COVID-19.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:24 IST
The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives contribute Rs. 1,98,67,680/- (One Crore 98 Lakh 67 Thousand and Six Hundred & Eighty) to AIIMS New Delhi for procurement of 45 Ventilators, most needed equipment to Combat COVID-19.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Govt dedicates $500m fund to boost health services to fight COVID-19
Two cases of COVID-19 reported from Noida
'You must test and isolate' to prevent COVID-19: UN health agency chief
Media statement from Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturer's Association on false messages in regards to COVID-19
Media Statement From Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturer's Association on False Messages in Regards to COVID-19