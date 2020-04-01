Left Menu
COVID-19: After pay cut, GoAir tells staff that portion of March salary has been deferred to April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:56 IST
After introducing a pay cut for all employees last week as the coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted the aviation sector, GoAir CEO Vinay Dube told the employees on Wednesday that a portion of their March's salary has been deferred to April. Apart from the pay cut, the airline has also taken other cost cutting measures during the last few weeks -- it has laid off its expat pilots and asked its employees to go on leave without pay on a rotational basis. In an email to employees on Wednesday, Dube said, "Yesterday, salaries were posted to each of your bank accounts. All employees in Grade's D and below received salaries in their entirety." "The rest of you will see less than what you are normally used to seeing as a result of the reduction in pay I had announced earlier, but also because we have been forced to defer a portion of your accrued salaries to April," Dube added. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period. Many other virus-affected countries have taken similar measures.

Just like GoAir, other airlines have also cut the salaries of its employees. IndiGo has announced a pay cut of up to 25 per cent for its senior employees and Vistara has announced a compulsory leave without pay of up to three days for its senior employees in March. SpiceJet has stated that its employees' salaries would be reduced between 10 to 30 per cent and Air India has announced a 10 per cent cut in allowances for every employee, except cabin crew, for the coming three months. Dube said in his email on Wednesday, "By April 3,  your GoTeam portal will contain a detailed explanation of the salary you have accrued and what was paid out to you yesterday. We will also answer questions that we anticipate you might have on your salary slip." "As I said in my last communication, I am acutely aware of the pain this decision will inflict on you and your families, but I don't see another way for us to get through this crisis and provide you with longer term employment," he added.

On March 25, Dube had told the employees through an email that GoAir is left with no choice but to cut salaries of everyone for the month of March. Till now, over 1600 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 38 people have died due to it in India, according to Union health ministry..

