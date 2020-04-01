Cabinet Secretary holds meeting via video conferencing with Chief Secretaries, DGPs of all states

The Cabinet Secretary held a meeting on Wednesday via video-conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs, in which the states were sensitised about intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat participants. A press release from the Cabinet Secretariat said, "The states were sensitised about the intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat participants as this has increased the risk of containment efforts of COVID-19. The states were asked to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing."

"It has been found that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat had violated visa conditions. The states were asked to initiate action for violation of visa condition against the foreigners and the organisers of the event," it added. The states were asked to implement the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week. "This will involve large cash transfer to beneficiaries. It should be organised in a staggered manner to ensure social distancing," the release said.

"It was noted that lockdown is being implemented effectively all over the country. The states were asked to ensure that intra-state movement of goods is allowed without any hindrance while maintaining social distance," it said. "The manufacturing of essential goods should be ensured. It should also be ensured that the supply chains of such goods are maintained," the release further said. (ANI)

