33 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, count 335

33 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, count 335PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:18 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday, a health official said. Thirty of these cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, he said.
The state had reported 302 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier in the day that the number of cases would increase further because there were around 5,000 persons in "high-risk" category.
Relatives or close friends of these people had tested positive for COVID-19 (making it likely that they might have caught the infection too), he said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Rajesh Tope
- Mumbai
- Pune
- Buldhana
ALSO READ
Coronavirus patient dies in Maharashtra, toll rises to three in India: Health Ministry.
India reports third coronavirus death from Maharashtra
Mumbai man becomes first COVID-19 fatality from Maharashtra
Cause of COVID-19 positive person's death being ascertained: Maharashtra Health Secretary
Two more test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra,