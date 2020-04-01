33 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, count 335

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday, a health official said. Thirty of these cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, he said.

The state had reported 302 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier in the day that the number of cases would increase further because there were around 5,000 persons in "high-risk" category.

Relatives or close friends of these people had tested positive for COVID-19 (making it likely that they might have caught the infection too), he said..

