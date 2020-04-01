Left Menu
Development News Edition

All but 160 returnees from Tablighi congregation trace in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:18 IST
All but 160 returnees from Tablighi congregation trace in Telangana

Efforts were on to trace around 160 people among the over 1,000 from Telangana who attended the Tablighi jamat congregation in Delhi last month, the state government said on Wednesday. All but 160 people have been identified and all of them would be tested for coronavirus, state Health Minister E Rajender said.

He also said community transmission of the virus has not taken place in the state, which has 77 active cases as of Tuesday. The Telangana government has been working proactively to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Minister said in a release.

It was the state which gave information to the Centre about the Markaz (religious congregation) in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital, which has turned out to be a hotspot for the spread of the infection, he added. So far, six people who attended the Delhi event have died due to the coronavirus in Telangana.

The Minister said two persons, who tested positive for the virus, would be discharged from a state-run hospital soon. He also said 10 people, who have been undergoing treatment for COVID-19, tested negative for the virus in the initial test.

They would be tested again before being discharged, he said adding all those returning home should be in self- quarantine for 14 days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

NPPA unit to monitor drug pricing set up in J-K

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA has set up a Price Monitoring and Resource Unit PMRU in Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, 11 states including Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Prades...

Second inmate at Louisiana's Oakdale prison has died of COVID-19, official says

A second inmate at the federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana has died from COVID-19, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.The spokesman said he could not provide further details until the inmates next of ki...

PM discusses coronavirus situation with Maha CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra -- which has the highest number of cases in the country -- with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on phone. Maharashtra has recorded 335 cases of cor...

COVID-19 reminder of interconnected world, need to adopt truly global response to it: PM Modi tells Chinese Premier

Leaders of India and China have exchanged messages of felicitation to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020