All but 160 returnees from Tablighi congregation trace in Telangana

Efforts were on to trace around 160 people among the over 1,000 from Telangana who attended the Tablighi jamat congregation in Delhi last month, the state government said on Wednesday. All but 160 people have been identified and all of them would be tested for coronavirus, state Health Minister E Rajender said.

He also said community transmission of the virus has not taken place in the state, which has 77 active cases as of Tuesday. The Telangana government has been working proactively to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Minister said in a release.

It was the state which gave information to the Centre about the Markaz (religious congregation) in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital, which has turned out to be a hotspot for the spread of the infection, he added. So far, six people who attended the Delhi event have died due to the coronavirus in Telangana.

The Minister said two persons, who tested positive for the virus, would be discharged from a state-run hospital soon. He also said 10 people, who have been undergoing treatment for COVID-19, tested negative for the virus in the initial test.

They would be tested again before being discharged, he said adding all those returning home should be in self- quarantine for 14 days..

