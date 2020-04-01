Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Maha village, donkey parade for those stepping out of homes

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:33 IST
In Maha village, donkey parade for those stepping out of homes

In a move aimed at discouraging people from venturing out to curb the spread of coronavirus, a village in Maharashtra has come up with an unusual punishment- a donkey parade for those found repeatedly stepping out of their homes for no valid reason. The grampanchayat of Takali village in Kej tehsil of Beed district took this decision on March 29.

"The idea is to discourage people from venturing out on streets, which is against the state advisory. The first time offender will be fined Rs 500, but if the same offence is repeated thrice, that person will be made to sit on a donkey and a procession will be taken out," the official announcement made by the grampanchayat said. "People should stay at home and cooperate," it further said.

Talking to reporters, village sarpanch Vishnu Ghule said, "If anyone is found wandering on the village streets without a valid reason, that person will have to cough up Rs 500 as penalty. But if the same person is found doing so for the fourth time, he will be paraded on a donkey." "The grampanchayat and villagers took this decision unanimously," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Italy urgently seeks safe exit from punishing lockdown

Italys coronavirus epidemic may be slowing, but critics warn the government is falling seriously behind on strategies to lift the punishing nationwide lockdown and reboot the economy. Nearly 12,500 people have died of the virus so far accor...

Perks of former JK CMs withdrawn

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers have lost all perks after the Centre repealed or amended 138 legislations of the erstwhile state. According to a gazette notification on Wednesday, the government amended the Jammu and Kashmir State ...

Spain's coronavirus cases top 100,000 as masks, sanitizer flown in

Two planes packed with protective equipment arrived to restock Spains overloaded public health system on Wednesday as its confirmed coronavirus cases rose beyond 100,000 and it recorded its biggest one-day death toll from the outbreak. Barr...

NPPA unit to monitor drug pricing set up in J-K

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA has set up a Price Monitoring and Resource Unit PMRU in Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, 11 states including Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020