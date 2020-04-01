Left Menu
One Tablighi Jamaat attendee from Gujarat dies, 71 in quarantine

One among 72 people from Gujarat who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and tested positive for coronavirus has died while 71 others have been placed under quarantine.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:45 IST
DGP Shivanand Jha addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

One among 72 people from Gujarat who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and tested positive for coronavirus has died while 71 others have been placed under quarantine. "Seventy-two people from Gujarat, including 34 from Ahmedabad, 20 from Bhavnagar and 12 from Mehsana, attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. One attendee from Bhavnagar, who tested positive, is no more while 71 others are asymptomatic and in quarantine," DGP Shivanand Jha said in a press conference here.

People from several other states who attended the gathering have also been placed under quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering. There have been deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana of people who attended the gathering.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier today that there are 1637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases. (ANI)

