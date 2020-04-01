Left Menu
UP traces, isolates 569 Tablighi jamaat meet participants from state: Officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:57 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has traced and quarantined 569 state residents, who had attended a religious congregation at Nazamuddin in New Delhi last month along with over 250 foreigners, many of them suspected coronavirus carriers. Besides the 569 state residents, 218 foreign nationals, who came to the state at different point of times on tourist visa, too have been traced and quarantined with their passports seized, said Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi on Wednesday.

All the quarantined foreigners cannot be said to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi, said Awasthi, adding some of them, however, did participate in the Islamic discourse at Nizamuddin markaj. Cases are also being filed against those who facilitated the stay of the foreigners, he said.

Various district magistrates and police chiefs of the districts have been directed to ensure proper quarantine of these persons along with adherence of the proper medical protocol, said Awasthi. The action followed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's direction to officials to identify participants of the Tablighi Jamaat meet "on a war footing" and also initiate action against those who hid information about it.

A government spokesperson said Chief Minister Adityanath has taken a firm stand on the issue and held meeting with senior police and intelligence officials late in the night after which raids were carried out in different districts resulting in the identification of 569 people who could be coronavirus carriers Samples of all of them have been taken and they are being quarantined in their districts itself. The police is also trying to trace all those who came in contact with these people after their return from Delhi after the religious meet at Nizamuddin markaj, the official said. About foreign nationals, Awasthi said those coming on tourist visas cannot take part in religious discourses or missionary activities.

Action will be taken against them too if they are found having participated in the religious discourse at Nizamuddin markaj, but the first priority of the administration is to ensure their quarantine, he said.  He also made an appeal to people to help identify all suspects so that the spread of the disease could be effectively checked. Chief Minister Adityanath cut short his visit to various districts with maximum number of COVID-19 patients and returned to the state capital on Tuesday night to hold an urgent meeting with senior officials.

The meeting had been convened following reports that people from the state attended the religious event in Nizamuddin which has emerged as one of the biggest source of the spread of infection. In the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to deal sternly with people violating lockdown and endangering the lives of innocent persons.

