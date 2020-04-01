Delhi: Validity of verification, stamping of weights extended till June end

The validity of verification and stamping of weights and measures has been extended by Delhi government till end of June. The decision was taken by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain in a meeting here on Wednesday.

Verification and stamping of non-automatic weighing scales, dispensing units (fluids), tank-lorries, auto taxi meters and CNG/LPG dispensing units is done on yearly basis, said a Delhi government statement. Since the lock down has been imposed, many shop owners and establishments who were to get the stamping and verification done by March 31 may not be able to do so, it added.

The minister has decided to extend the validity period for three months, till the end of June, for the verification and stamping of weights and measures that was due at the end of March, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.