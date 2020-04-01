Left Menu
Lockdown: Two Delhi men arrested without curfew passes while feeding pigeons

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:45 IST
Two men who drove around six kilometres to feed pigeons on the Lala lajpat Rai flyover in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area were arrested for not possessing curfew passes amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Sadik Khan (32) and Sarvan Kumar Choudhary (33), residents of Nizamuddin area, they said. On Tuesday afternoon, the duo in their car reached the flyover and started feeding the pigeons, following which a crowd of 10-12 people gathered around them. The crowd dispersed when the police arrived but they were nabbed and their vehicle seized, a senior police officer said. They run a restaurant and didn''t have any curfew pass. They were arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police added.

