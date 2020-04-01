Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA extends 'disturbed area' tag for 3 Arunachal districts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:13 IST
MHA extends 'disturbed area' tag for 3 Arunachal districts

The Union government on Wednesday extended the "disturbed area" tag under the AFSPA for three districts of Arunachal Pradesh for another six months. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry also retained the "disturbed area" tag for four police station areas under three other districts.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act gives powers to the security forces to arrest anyone and search any premises without any warrant. The ministry said the central government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958, (28 of 1958) had declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and the area falling within the jurisdiction of four police stations in the districts of the state as "disturbed area" on October 1, 2019.

A further review of the law and order situation in Tirap, Changlang and Longding and in the area falling within the jurisdiction of the four police stations has been undertaken, it said. "Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following four police stations in other districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to September 30, with effect from April 1, 2020, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification stated.

The four police stations are: Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district. The AFSPA is imposed in areas where armed forces are required to operate in aid to civil authorities.

For the AFSPA to become valid, an area, however, needs to be declared disturbed either by the central or the state governments under Section 3 of the Act. Some parts of Arunachal Pradesh have presence of banned militant outfits like NSCN and ULFA, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

UP chief minister directs officials to ensure compliance of lockdown orders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the compliance of the lockdown orders, said an officials here on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister has asked ...

JAC demands payment of full wages; Cong slams TRS govt

The Joint Action Committee of Telangana government employees has demanded that the state state government pay full salaries and not defer payment as decided on account of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The government move also drew flak from...

COVID-19: PM shares Ayush Ministry protocol to stay fit, says he drinks only hot water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared an Ayush Ministry protocol on ways to stay fit and enhance immunity during coronavirus spread and urged people to make it a part of their livesLets keep the focus on being healthy. After all,...

Honda Cars reports 78 pc dip in domestic sales in March

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Wednesday reported a 78.5 per cent decline in domestic sales at 3,697 units in March. The company had sold 17,202 units in the domestic market in March 2019, HCIL said in a statement.Exports stood at 216 units l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020